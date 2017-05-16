Global Meat Snacks Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017-2022) - New Approaches in Marketing & Innovative Flavors - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Meat snacks are among the popular snacks and this market is witnessing a strong growth rate, since the past five years, mostly targeting trippers; with the convenience factor and high demand from the millennial generation. The market is estimated to cross USD 5 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 6.5%. New approaches in marketing and innovative flavors, along with the targeting of consumers, worldwide, are expected to support the market growth.

North America has recorded the highest number of travelers, by road, among all the countries, worldwide. Among the travelers, about one-third are business travelers, and the rest are leisure travelers. 91% of the population prefer to drive their personal vehicles over traveling by flights and trains; as they can cut down on the cost, with the added benefit of enjoying different places along with way. Moreover, with the availability of gas/convenience stores along the way, the jerky or dried meat snacks have become popular. These are easy to grab and store.



Due to the availability of these products in small packets, wastage is avoided; this strategy has caught the attention of the travelers, who prefer and demand more such food items. Though the dried meat snacks are traditionally consumed in this region, the market players have come back with new flavors and packaging to attract the consumers. Owing to the large availability of c-stores along the road, the sales are more concentrated in this channel.



Some of the key players are -



ConAgra Foods

Hormel Foods

Jack Link's

King Elite Snacks

Marfood USA

Meatsnacks Group



