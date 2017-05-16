Thuraya Launches a Dual Mode Satellite & LTE Hotspot

DUBAI, UAE, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"Thuraya WE" - Connecting Everyone Everywhere

Thuraya Telecommunications Company today announced the launch of the Thuraya WE satellite and LTE portable Wi-Fi Hotspot to meet the growing global demand for wireless data connectivity. Developed in collaboration with Beam Communications, Thuraya WE bridges the gap between satellite and GSM broadband services. It is the world's first dual mode Hotspot that keeps users in contact with family and friends, no matter where they are.

The terminal facilitates seamless roaming for consumers, from satellite to terrestrial LTE services or vice versa, either via a Thuraya SIM card or a standard GSM SIM card from any of Thuraya's 395 worldwide GSM roaming partners, enabling users to utilize the most suitable option available.

Weighing only one kilogram, Thuraya WE is compact, light and portable, and offers voice and data connectivity on-the-go. It transforms any area into a Wi-Fi Hotspot, allowing the connection of up to 10 smart devices within a radius of 100 feet or more.

"Thuraya WE reinforces our commitment towards offering innovative products. It is the first ever LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot device that offers flawless convergence between GSM and satellite broadband services. Built for ease of use, Thuraya WE caters to the needs of users in a multitude of sectors by allowing them to enjoy uninterrupted access to voice and data services over Thuraya's network when outside terrestrial coverage," stated Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Thuraya.

Thuraya WE comes with a user-friendly interface that can be accessed either through the web or through a mobile app compatible with iOS and Android devices. This simple and easy-to-use interface allows users to easily access device settings, select and switch between networks, locate the satellite, and view signal strength, connection status, battery status, system alerts, and data usage reports.

Michael Capocchi, Beam Communications Managing Director said: "We are proud to have been able to design and manufacture this product for Thuraya. WE is a pioneer product, delivering the only Hotspot in the market to offer dual mode satellite and LTE capabilities. It transforms any smartphone or tablet into a mobile satellite device by allowing users to access satellite internet at speeds of up to 384kbps and ensures that they stay connected even when their GSM service is unavailable."