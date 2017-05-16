ATOS: Two-speed IT policy becomes a reality with Atos and OutSystems

Paris, Amstelveen, 16 May 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announces its partnership with OutSystems, the company that provides the number one platform for low-code application development, to offer its customers an ideal platform to speed up application delivery. Now clients can modernize their application landscape by rapidly rebuilding legacy applications and building mobile and web applications. Two-speed-IT enables businesses to update legacy apps whilst developing new mobile and web apps to support new business.

Atos has chosen OutSystems as a strategic partner to develop mobile, web and business applications. When used with an agile approach, timelines are reduced to just weeks for an initial delivery, and days for updates. The joint market approach focuses on Benelux first, followed by other countries in Europe.

The joint service is particularly interesting to customers whose ability to innovate is slowed down by their legacy applications. Using OutSystems will speed up application delivery, which are intuitive by nature, and which can be deployed on cross-platforms, such as Azure, Amazon and iOS.

Key advantages of low-code platforms:

Rapidly delivers new functionality to existing applications

Quickly develops new applications

Supports new business opportunities and new business models

Supports new ways of thinking, which is more agile and competitive, with fewer specs, less programming and lower costs.

Peter 't Jong, CEO at Atos in Benelux & The Nordics explains: "Together with OutSystems we can help our joint customers to modernize their application landscapes and speed up the digitalization of their businesses to up to 10 times faster. We believe that this innovation is a crucial tool in today's digital transformation. We have a pioneering role to play in rolling-out low-code platforms and showing our clients that innovation is in our DNA".

Paulo Rosado, CEO at OutSystems explains: "We see a large number of organizations which are embracing low-code platforms and improving their agility and competiveness by reducing the time-to-market of their applications. With our solution they can increase their customer satisfaction and market share".



OutSystems named leader by Forrester

OutSystems has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Mobile Low-Code Development Platforms, Q1 2017 (https://www.outsystems.com/1/mobile-low-code-development-platforms-wave/) and as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: General Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms, Q1 2017 . OutSystems is named a leader in achieving the highest possible score in 13 criteria including integration, app scale and performance, mobile offline, number of customers, partner ecosystem, pricing strategy, and strategy assessment.

Atos invests heavily in on-shore development teams at OutSystems, with the ambition to certify 100 developers on the OutSystems platform before the end of 2017, and an increasing number over the coming years.

"We see an incredible opportunity with OutSystems, especially when it comes to delivering modernization projects," said Kees Kranenburg, Portfolio manager Application Transformation at Atos. "When our clients need to move away from legacy systems and towards more modern, nimble technology, low-code is a critical tool for successful delivery. In addition, we can quickly develop mobile and web applications that are fully integrated with back-end systems, so we can enter into new communication channels with consumers and citizens". He concludes: "At Atos in Australia we have seen our first joint results with OutSystems. In The Netherlands we have various Proof of Concepts that show tangible advantages to the customer: cost advantages and competitive advantages. The first 25 certified Associate OutSystems Developers are engaged on recently acquired projects."

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace. The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

About OutSystems

Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. With OutSystems, you visually develop your entire application, easily integrate with existing systems, and add your own custom code when you need it. Visit us at www.outsystems.com (http://www.outsystems.com/), or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems (https://twitter.com/OutSystems) or LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems (https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems).

