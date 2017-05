BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, German ZEW economic sentiment survey for May, Eurozone preliminary GDP data for the first quarter and trade data for March are due.



Ahead of the data, the euro climbed against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1049 against the greenback, 125.53 against the yen, 1.0950 against the franc and 0.8547 against the pound around 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX