Global and Chinese $230 Billion Animation Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global and China Animation Industry Report, 2017-2021" report to their offering.

In 2016, the global animation industry recorded output value of approximately USD220 billion, of which, the United States made the greatest contribution and claimed about 38% market share, with animated blockbusters boosting the development of the whole industry chain; Japan gained roughly 10% share but a large number of products - about 60% of the world's animation works come from Japan.

China's animation industry started relatively late, still lagging behind the United States, Japan and other developed countries. In 2016, China's animation industry output value reached around RMB130 billion (with a global share of 8% or so), up 15.0% year on year. In the future, with the increasingly significant animation intellectual property (IP) operations and continuous permeation of animated films, output value of animation industry will keep expanding, with an expected RMB150 billion in 2017 and more than RMB230 billion in 2021.



The Chinese animation industry has seen steady growth since 2015, with market characterizing the following:



1. The Improving Quality of Works



In 2015, Monkey King: Hero Is Back' gained the box office of nearly RMB1 billion and became the highest-grossing animated film in the history of Chinese film. In 2016, Big Fish & Begonia recorded more than RMB500 million at the box office, and the Sino-foreign co-produced Kung Fu Panda 3 exceeded RMB1 billion.



2. Film Animation and New Media Animation Become Hot Spots



In 2016, China approved 182 animated films, completed 60 ones and released 39 ones, with cumulative box office returns of RMB2.35 billion, up 15.2% year on year, accounting for 34.1% of China's animation film market revenue.



In addition, online comics are growing fast, e.g. the comic platform u17.com has gathered 14,000 grassroots comic authors or groups and published over 40,000 online comics as of 2016.



3. Investment and Financing Market is Active



In 2016, 15 anime startups obtained financing. They are mainly companies that integrate animation production, IP derivatization, etc., represented by Fireworks Culture, Canwell and JoyWorks. Among them, Fireworks Culture got RMB40 million financing from Jiangsu Xiuqiang Glasswork Co., Ltd., Shanghai Delight Capital Management Co., Ltd. and other companies.



4. Sino-foreign Cooperation Deepens



Chinese animation enterprises have established increasing cooperation with foreign peers since 2015. In 2015, Enlight Media and Japan's Access Bright set up a joint venture on co-development of popular animation film and television works; LeTV and the director of The Lion King developed The Wolf Totem animated film. In 2016, Oriental DreamWorks and DreamWorks Animation together shot Kung Fu Panda 3. In 2017, Sina Comic and the France-based Delitoon co-published Go Away Mr Tumour (French version) cartoon.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Animation Industry



2 Global Animation Industry Development



3 China Animation Industry Development



4 China Animation Production & Distribution Market



5 China Animation Derivative Industry



6 Key Enterprises in Foreign Animation Industry



7 Key Enterprises in Chinese Animation Industry



8 Summary and Forecast



Companies Mentioned



- Bandai Namco Group

- CCTV Animation

- Disney

- DreamWorks

- Fantawild Holdings Inc.

- Guangdong Alpha Animation And Culture Co., Ltd.

- Hasbro

- Huawei Culture Co., Ltd.

- Meisheng Cultural & Creative Corp., Ltd.

- Pixar Animation

- Sotsu

- Studio Ghibli

- Taomee Holdings Limited

- Tencent Animation

- Toei Animation

- Toonmax Media

- Uyoung Media

- Zhejiang Zoland Animation Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nft9n7/global_and_china

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907