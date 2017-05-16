

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 15-May-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,349,580.99 10.6293



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,817,836.85 14.6656



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 795,036.02 17.608



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 15/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,399,532.38 16.5327



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 15/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,560,796.21 10.0935



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2025000 USD 20,440,035.49 10.0938



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 40,159,677.25 13.4991



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 300,975.48 14.3322



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,234,409.29 17.2404



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,668,686.13 17.3871



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 15/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 560010 GBP 6,812,811.49 12.1655



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 15/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 75,192,000.70 18.2063



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,381,179.81 19.7311



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 15/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2720000 EUR 49,258,407.74 18.1097



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,583,246.60 14.9363



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 15/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 315,014.01 15.0007



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,334,043.72 16.0728



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,347,969.68 18.7218



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,332,201.62 16.5404



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 15/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,586,125.33 10.7553



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 15/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,305,872.42 18.6527



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 15/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 298,900.98 18.6813



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,680,261.18 18.721



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 15/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,253,646.98 17.3528



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,422,617.75 17.3524



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 15/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 23,905,809.94 14.0622



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,371,651.83 17.8312



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,165,648.25 15.2507



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 15/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,214,012.65 10.3565



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,025,074.65 17.794



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 15/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 170,952,191.10 15.1958



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 242,754.11 16.1836



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,865,542.52 5.7923



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,993,996.96 18.4595



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,021,620.84 15.7172



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 905,179.32 13.9258



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,540,924.76 17.4036



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 15/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 296,949.20 18.5593



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,641,608.25 18.6749



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 15/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,387,455.90 19.1071



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



