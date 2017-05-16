

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK inflation accelerated to the highest since 2013 largely due to higher air fares in April.



Inflation rose more-than-expected to 2.7 percent in April from 2.3 percent in March, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. Inflation was forecast to rise to 2.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.5 percent, faster than the expected 0.4 percent.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco accelerated to 2.4 percent from 1.8 percent.



The consumer price index including owner occupiers' housing costs advanced 2.6 percent annually, faster than the 2.3 percent increase in March.



Factory gate prices have grown for 15 consecutive months to April 2017 despite raw material costs being relatively flat since January 2017, the ONS said in a separate communique.



Month-on-month, output price inflation held steady at 0.4 percent. Likewise, the annual growth in factory gate prices remained at 3.6 percent in April.



Input price inflation moderated to 16.6 percent from 17.4 percent in March. On a monthly basis, input prices edged up 0.1 percent after staying flat in March.



