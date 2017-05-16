Premier Inn Ibn Battuta, Dubai Shortlisted for 'Leading New Hotel' at Leaders in Hospitality Awards 2017

DUBAI, UAE, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Premier Inn Dubai Ibn Battuta Mall, which opened in October 2016, has been shortlisted for 'Leading New Hotel' at the prestigious Leaders in Hospitality Awards, held on May 17th 2017.

The hotel is located in the bustling Dubai South, and is linked to the largest themed shopping mall in the world. The hotel features 372 rooms; a restaurant; fully licensed bar; Costa coffee shop; swimming pool and gym. Premier Inn Dubai Ibn Battuta Mall is suitable for both business and leisure guests. The hotel is directly linked by a pedestrian bridge to the Ibn Battuta Metro station and the mall, and there are easy transport links to Dubai's top attractions - the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Parks and more.

The hotel also boasts well equipped modern meeting rooms, and has played host to a number of successful events. On 4th May the corporate facilities were used by the Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai ambulance and Dubai Police.

Roudi Soubra, General Manager of the Premier Inn Dubai Ibn Battuta said, "I am delighted with the hotel's performance since opening; occupancy is averaging over 94%, which shows how highly regarded the brand is in the region."

Premier Inn Dubai Ibn Battuta Mall also caters especially well to families, offering spacious family rooms and welcoming children under 15 to stay and enjoy breakfast for free.

About Premier Inn

Premier Inn was named the UK's top-rated travel brand 2016 and the top-rated hotel chain for 2016 according to Which? With over 750 budget hotels and more than 60,000 rooms across the UK and Ireland, Premier Inn guests are never far from a great night's sleep at fantastic value rates. Premier Inn hotels are in more locations than any other UK hotel brand for the ease and convenience of leisure and business travellers alike.

All Premier Inn bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms, a luxurious Hypnos® bed, a choice of pillows, TV with Freeview and free Wi-Fi. A bar and restaurant is situated either on-site or next door to each hotel, offering a wide range of food and drink including a delicious all-you-can-eat breakfast.

Guests who book direct through the Premier Inn website are able to enjoy Premier Inn Saver rates. The lowest price is available at premierinn.com(terms and conditions apply).

In the past year, almost 90% of Premier Inn hotels achieved a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.Premier Inn has also been awarded the Best UK Family Hotel in the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards, Best UK Hotel Group in the Silver Travel Awards and the Business In The Community Environmental Leadership Award. 2016 has also seen Premier Inn voted Best UK Economy Hotel at the British Travel Awards and Best UK Hotel Group in the National Geographic Traveller UK Reader Awards.

Premier Inn employs over 19,000 team members and is a Whitbread PLC brand. Whitbread PLC achieved 8thplace in The Sunday Times Best Big Companies To Work For in 2017, an accolade awarded as the result of direct team member feedback.

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity is the National Charity partner of Premier Inn and to date team members, guests and suppliers have raised over £7million, which is going towards the opening of the Premier Inn Clinical Building, due to be completed in Autumn 2017.

Outside of the UK, Premier Inn's expansion plans are focused on two key markets, Germany and the Middle East. Premier Inn opened its first hotel in Frankfurt earlier this year and also operates hotels across the United Arab Emirates.

