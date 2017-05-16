HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- China Telecom Global (CTG) has announced the launch of 100G service capability via their terrestrial cable system to answer the soaring demands for big-bandwidth connectivity between Asia and Europe in collaboration with Russian operators. On the back of the launch of the Super TSR (Transit Silk Road), an ultra-low latency terrestrial route via the China-Kazakhstan Gateway, this initiative further diversifies CTG's product portfolio along the Europe-Asia route.

This new 100G capability is strengthened by cross-border transmission systems via the China-Russia, China-Mongolia-Russia and China-Kazakhstan-Russia routes. It will be managed with Russian partners, with whom CTG has built a strategic and lasting relationship. It is the first 100G bandwidth option available in the market via Asia and Europe, and will further support the booming IP transit/transmission demand from carrier partners and IP service providers.

In the second half of 2016, CTG launched the Super TSR with the latency feature of just 147ms from Shanghai to Frankfurt and 159ms from Hong Kong to Frankfurt, reduced by 10ms over existing routes. The new route was implemented through a partnership with a Kazakhstan operator, and is the shortest in the same direction, while also offering industry-leading low latency. The route is the optimal choice for global connectivity across diverse industries, especially in the financial services sector where high-frequency trades are latency-sensitive.

Steven Tan, Vice President of CTG Global Carrier Business said, "The readiness of the 100G service via our terrestrial cable system from Asia to Europe and the launch of Super TSR are both pioneering achievements in the market. China Telecom has devoted tremendous efforts in the diversification of Asia-Europe terrestrial cable routes, so as to improve the information exchange efficiency from Asia to Europe, and to fulfill customer expectations for alternative backup routes to regular submarine cable solutions."

Both announcements are in line with CTG's goal to support China's massive Belt and Road initiative. This initiative aims to enhance the free-flow of trade, improve resource allocation efficiency, promote market integration, and create a regional economic co-operation framework. A key enabler will be low-latency and high capacity connectivity between Asian and European businesses centers. The company's efforts aim to support this initiative by improving connectivity between the two regions, bringing Asian and European businesses closer together.

ABOUT CHINA TELECOM GLOBAL

China Telecom Global Limited (CTG) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Telecom Corporation Limited. CTG was established in 2012 and headquartered in Hong Kong. China Telecommunications Corporation is one of the world's largest providers of integrated telecommunication services striving to enhance its capabilities in managing global operation, so as to keep pace with changing times. CTG has subsidiaries and affiliates in 27 countries and regions, 68 overseas PoPs, and delivers more than 20T in international connectivity bandwidth and intercontinental capacity. CTG also has 38 submarine cable resources, which CTG was involved in the construction of more than 10 of those cables. With the direct connections with more than 10 neighbouring countries and regions via terrestrial cables, CTG has mapped out a global service and capacity network.

Leveraging on its abundant resources in mainland China, CTG connects the Asia Pacific region and the world. It has gradually become a world-class integrated information service provider. Targeting international carriers, multinational corporation clients and overseas Chinese, CTG provides customized and cost-effective integrated communication solutions and diversified telecom services to cater to their global business needs. Its services include internet direct access, internet transit, data services, broadband, unified communications, internet data centre, cloud computing, ICT services, fixed and mobile voice and value-added services, professional services and industry solutions, telecom operation consultancy and service outsourcing.

For more information, please visit www.chinatelecomglobal.com

