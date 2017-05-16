Future Powertrains Report - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2027 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This unique report on the future of powertrains for land vehicles is presented in very detailed wide format slides brightened by original infographics. Only a global up-to-date view makes sense in this fast-moving subject. Therefore the multilingual PhD level analysts have traveled intensively in 2015 and 2016 to report the latest research, conferences and expert opinions and to analyse how the markets and technologies will move over the coming 20 years. Original tables and infographics pull together the analysis with latest presentations from leading vehicle and system manufacturers and developers in three continents. The analyst has traveled intensively to the facilities and events on the subject.



Powertrains of land vehicles are changing out of recognition. Conventional internal combustion engine powertrains are being economically reinvented as 48V mild hybrids with engines downsized up to 70% and three pure electric modes. They will be able to meet even the 2030 emissions regulations after all. Strong hybrid powertrains are proving very popular in the newer form of plug-in versions with long pure electric range, the old types being dead-ended other than in niche applications.



Even pure electric vehicles are being reinvented with a new end game of energy independent vehicles relying on only sunshine and other ambient energy. Look closer and the individual components are also being changed radically, including being merged into structural electronics. New forms of rotating electrical machine, energy storage, energy harvesting and regeneration and power electronics have broad applicability across most of this.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS



2. INTRODUCTION



3. TYPES OF POWERTRAIN



4. MILD HYBRID 48V: NEW LIFE FOR THE TRADITIONAL ICE



5. STRONG HYBRID ELECTRIC POWERTRAINS



6. PURE ELECTRIC VEHICLE PEV



7. SOME KEY EV POWERTRAIN DEVICES OF GENERAL USE



