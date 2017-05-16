Worldwide Water Purifier Market: Depleting Ground Water and Rising Water Pollution Bolster Growth, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research (TMR) observes that global water purifier market is extremely fragmented. The competition in the overall market is expected to intensify in the coming years as new players are constantly try to find their way in. The market also faces a major threat from companies offering bottled water, which is a perfect substitute to water purifying technologies. Some of the leading players in the global market are Tata Chemicals Ltd., Pentair Residential Filtration, LLC (EVERPURE), Eureka Forbes, and Kent RO Systems Ltd among others.

Asia Pacific Estimated to Lead the Global Water Purifier Market

According to the research report, the global water purifier market was worth US$49.49 bn in 2015 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$106.45 bn by the end of 2025. During the forecast years of 2017 and 2025, the global market is likely to progress at a CAGR of 8.1%. Out of all the technologies, the RO purifier technology is projected to lead the global market over the forecast years. By the end of 2025, the RO purifier segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$48.61 bn. Geographically, Asia Pacific is slated to lead the global market as it is expected to rise at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2017 and 2025.

Scarcity of Clean Water Pushes Civic Bodies to Adopt Water Purifiers

United Nations stated that there were over 3.5 billion people living in the urban areas across the globe. With the number slated to rise over the years, the problems related to water are only likely to worsen. An obvious fallout of urbanization is rising water pollution and scarcity of potable water, thereby causing a major depletion in the utility of available water. In light of these events, governments, civic bodies, and public institutions are working towards designing and developing water purifying techniques to cater to the ever-growing needs of the urban and rural population pertaining to water.

The exacerbating factors such as dumping of industrial waste in rivers and letting out waste directly into water bodies has significantly reduced the availability of clean water. Concerns about contaminants, chemicals, and other byproducts has tremendously raised the demand for water purifier technologies. The lack of fresh water resources and depleting ground water reserves have played an instrumental role in defining the skyrocketing success of the global water purifier market. Aging water infrastructure such as corroding pipes can lead to poisoning. Thus, the outdated water infrastructure in cities has prompted the uptake of water purifiers at commercial levels as well. Additionally, the need for water reuse and emerging trend of recycling in water intensive industries has also bolstered the growth of the global market. Industries that use non-potable water such as paper mills and carpet dryers, construction activities, and concrete mixing among others are expected to resort to recycling of water.

Lack of Awareness about Consumption of Unsafe Water acts as an Impediment

On the flip side, the global water purifier market faces some tough challenges. For instance, the lack of awareness in rural areas about hygiene and sanitation have become a tough challenge for the global market. The problem is further complicated due to the poor knowledge about health risks associated with consumption of unsafe water. Availability of unsafe water purification methods has become a hurdle for water purifier technologies to penetrate the rural market.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Water Purifier Market (Technology - Gravity Purifiers, RO Purifiers, UV Purifiers, Sediment Filters, Water Softener, Others; End User - Industrial, Commercial, Household; Accessories - Pitcher Filter, Under Sink Filter, Shower Filter, Faucet Mount, and Water Dispenser) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 - 2025."

