AMSTERDAM, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dryden Euro 35 Euro CLO 2014 B.V. has its registered office in The Netherlands. For the purposes of the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC) as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), Dryden Euro 35 Euro CLO 2014 B.V. has chosen the Republic of Ireland as its Home Member State and the Central Bank of Ireland as its competent authority.

PRN NLD