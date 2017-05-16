Neo Solar Power has posted a net loss of NT$1.3 billion ($43.7 million) for the first quarter of 2017, as weak demand in China weighed on orders."NSP is currently in a major business transitional stage due to external environmental factors, such as today's rapidly changing solar market, frequent solar trade disputes around the globe and ongoing challenges in multicrystalline solar cell overcapacity," it said in an emailed statement. It expects its performance to start improving from the final quarter of 2017, in line with the ongoing expansion of its downstream project business.The Taiwanese PV cell and module manufacturer said that its "losses narrowed compared to the last quarter," although it has not published results ...

