According to a scientific paper from the Université libre de Bruxelles, even a further reduction in storage prices may not be sufficient to make solar-plus-storage attractive in the Belgian market.

New research conducted by Guilherme de Oliveira e Silva and Patrick Hendrick from the École polytechnique de Bruxelles of the Université libre de Bruxelles intends to show that the combination of solar and storage solutions in Belgium is still economically unviable, and that also a battery price reduction may not be enough to make it profitable in the near future.

The two scientists have processed a comprehensive set of data, including weather conditions and patterns of energy consumption ...

