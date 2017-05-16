Another decree issued by the French Ministry of the Environment, Energy and the Sea has set the new feed-in tariffs for residential and commercial PV projects up to 100 kW on the French mainland.

After publishing the decree containing the FITs for rooftop PV projects up to 100 kW in Corsica and the overseas territories, France's Ministry of the Environment, Energy and the Sea (MEMM) has now issued the decree (Arrêté du 9 mai 2017) providing the new FIT levels for the same kind of installations in the French mainland.

The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...