

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area economy grew at a steady pace in the first quarter as initially estimated, flash data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.5 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as seen in the fourth quarter. The rate came in line with preliminary flash estimate published on May 3.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth slowed slightly to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter. The annual rate also matched initial estimate.



The EU28 expanded 0.5 percent sequentially and by 2 percent from the prior year in the first quarter. The sequential growth was revised from 0.4 percent and the annual rate from 1.9 percent.



