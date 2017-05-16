

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus increased in March from a month ago, as exports rose and imports fell, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to a 3-month high of EUR 23.1 billion in March from EUR 18.8 billion in February. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 18.7 billion for the month.



Exports rose 1.4 percent month-over-month in March, while imports dropped by 1.1 percent.



On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the euro area trade surplus climbed to EUR 30.9 billion from EUR 28.2 billion in the corresponding month last year. Both exports and imports surged by 13.0 percent and 14.0 percent, respectively.



The EU28 trade surplus was EUR 10.5 billion in March versus EUR 5.9 billion a year ago.



