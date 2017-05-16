Global and China Injection Molding Machine Market, 2021: Injection Molding Machine Sales in China will Surpass RMB32 Billion in 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

After years of development, the Chinese general-purpose injection molding machine market has been almost saturated, while the demand for energy-efficient, professional, miniaturized, intelligent, and unmanned injection molding machines has been growing. Energy-efficient & environment-friendly: the trend of small injection molding machine going all-electric and large injection molding machine going two-platen has become obvious. Intelligent: foreign companies take a leading position, such as Engel (inject 4.0),

Fanuc (flexible injection molding center), and Arburg (new Gestica system); typical Chinese enterprise is Borch which has taken on the path of going intelligent from 2010 and began construction of two-platen machine intelligent manufacturing demonstration plant in Guangzhou in Jan 2016.

Faced with dual challenges at home and abroad, China, the world's largest producer and consumer of injection molding machine, suffered a slump in its injection molding machine market in 2015, but witnessed a pick-up in the demand from the second half of 2016, and recorded annual sales of more than RMB26 billion, the best level since 2009. Along with the growing demand for plastic products from downstream sectors like automobile, household appliances, 3C, and packaging, it's expected that injection molding machine sales in China will surpass RMB32 billion in 2021.



Global and China Injection Molding Machine Industry Report, 2017-2021 focuses on the following:



- Global injection molding machine industry (status quo, market size, market structure, key enterprises, etc.);

- Policy environment and industry environment for injection molding machine in China;

- Production, sales, import & export, competitive landscape, etc. of injection molding machine in China;

- Development of product segments (all-electric injection molding machine, all-hydraulic injection molding machine, and two-platen injection molding machine);

- Development of injection molding machine industry in Zhejiang, Shenzhen, Jiangsu, etc.;

- 10 global and 15 Chinese injection molding machine enterprises (operation, injection molding machine business, and development strategy, etc.)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Injection Molding Machine Industry



2 Development of Global Injection Molding Machine Industry



3 Injection Molding Machine Industry in China



4 Main Injection Molding Machine Markets



5 Development of Injection Molding Machine in Major Provinces and Cities of China



6 Major Global Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers



7 Major Chinese Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers



8 Summary and Forecast



Companies Mentioned



- Arburg

- Borch

- Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

- Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Limited

- Engel

- FU CHUN SHIN Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.

- Guangdong Kaiming Engineering Co., Ltd.

- Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

- Haitian International Holdings Limited

- Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

- Krauss Maffei

- L.K. Technology Holdings Limited

- MeiKi Co., Ltd.

- Milacron

- NISSEI Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

- Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.

- Ningbo Haixing Plastic Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

- Ningbo Jingqiong Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

- Ningbo Sanshun Machinery & Technology Co., Ltd.

- Ningbo Shuangma Machinery Industry Co., Ltd.

- Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

- TEDERIC Machinery Manufacture (China) Co., Ltd.

- TOYO Machinery & Metal Co., Ltd.

- Wittmann Battenfeld

- Zhejiang Sound Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.



