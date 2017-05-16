sprite-preloader
16.05.2017 | 11:50
Capital for Colleagues plc - Shareholding in the Company

PR Newswire
London, May 16

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment

16 May 2017

Capital for Colleagues plc
("Capital for Colleagues" or the "Company")

Shareholding in the Company

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Bill Ainscough is interested in 1,538,400 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), representing 9.99 per cent of the Company's issued share capital. Mr Ainscough acquired his shareholding in the Company's recently completed £2.42 million fundraising.

Bill Ainscough has over 40 years commercial and residential property experience. As majority shareholder and Chairman of Network Space, Wainhomes and Himor Group, he has overseen their respective growth into sector leading businesses. Himor Group recently acquired the 2000 acre former Shell refinery site at Carrington, Manchester for redevelopment and subsequently merged with Wainhomes.

Commenting on Mr Ainscough's investment, John Eckersley, Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues said:

"I am delighted to welcome Bill as a major shareholder in Capital for Colleagues. His track record in business speaks for itself and his interest in employee ownership is strongly aligned to our own commitment. We look forward to working with Bill as we continue to implement our strategy, investing in EOBs and creating shareholder value."

The Directors of Capital for Colleagues are responsible for the contents of this announcement.


CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
John Eckersley, Chief Executive
0161 464 7538
PETERHOUSE CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Duncan Vasey		 020 7469 0930

Notes

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector. The Company has a clear strategy aimed at investing in, advising and growing established, mainly UK-based, EOBs as well as assisting companies which are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, providing the capital and advice to help them achieve their objectives.

Capital for Colleagues has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and identify and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		Capital for Colleagues plc
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		Mr William Ainscough
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv		Rulegale Nominees Limited
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		27th April 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:15th May 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		9%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
001,538,4001,538,4009.99%
Ordinary £0.40
GB00BGCZ2V99
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
1,538,4009.99%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Doug Barlow
15. Contact telephone number:0161 764 4043

