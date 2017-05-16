Capital for Colleagues plc - Shareholding in the Company

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment

16 May 2017

Capital for Colleagues plc

("Capital for Colleagues" or the "Company")

Shareholding in the Company

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Bill Ainscough is interested in 1,538,400 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), representing 9.99 per cent of the Company's issued share capital. Mr Ainscough acquired his shareholding in the Company's recently completed £2.42 million fundraising.

Bill Ainscough has over 40 years commercial and residential property experience. As majority shareholder and Chairman of Network Space, Wainhomes and Himor Group, he has overseen their respective growth into sector leading businesses. Himor Group recently acquired the 2000 acre former Shell refinery site at Carrington, Manchester for redevelopment and subsequently merged with Wainhomes.

Commenting on Mr Ainscough's investment, John Eckersley, Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues said:

"I am delighted to welcome Bill as a major shareholder in Capital for Colleagues. His track record in business speaks for itself and his interest in employee ownership is strongly aligned to our own commitment. We look forward to working with Bill as we continue to implement our strategy, investing in EOBs and creating shareholder value."

The Directors of Capital for Colleagues are responsible for the contents of this announcement.



CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

John Eckersley, Chief Executive

0161 464 7538 PETERHOUSE CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED

Mark Anwyl

Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0930

Notes

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector. The Company has a clear strategy aimed at investing in, advising and growing established, mainly UK-based, EOBs as well as assisting companies which are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, providing the capital and advice to help them achieve their objectives.

Capital for Colleagues has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and identify and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.

For filings with the FCA include the annex For filings with issuer exclude the annex TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached: ii Capital for Colleagues plc 2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation: iii Mr William Ainscough 4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv Rulegale Nominees Limited 5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: v 27th April 2017 6. Date on which issuer notified: 15th May 2017 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or

reached: vi, vii 9%

8. Notified details: A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix Class/type of

shares



if possible using

the ISIN CODE Situation previous

to the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Number

of

Shares Number

of

Voting

Rights Number

of shares Number of voting

rights % of voting rights x Direct Direct xi Indirect xii Direct Indirect 0 0 1,538,400 1,538,400 9.99% Ordinary £0.40

GB00BGCZ2V99 B: Qualifying Financial Instruments Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date xiii Exercise/

Conversion Period xiv Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/ converted. % of voting

rights C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of financial

instrument Exercise price Expiration date xvii Exercise/

Conversion period xviii Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights xix, xx Nominal Delta Total (A+B+C) Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights 1,538,400 9.99%