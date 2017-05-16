

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell slightly in choppy trade on Tuesday as the euro hit a six-month high on U.S. political concerns and Eurostat data showed Eurozone GDP climbed 0.5 percent sequentially in the first quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the fourth quarter last year.



The dollar nursed deep losses after The Washington Post reported that U.S. President Donald Trump revealed 'highly classified information' about a planned Islamic State Operation to two top Russian officials last week, with lawmakers calling the alleged disclosures 'inexcusable' and 'deeply disturbing.'



However, U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster denied the accuracy of published reports, saying the conversation covered only a range of common threats and did not include operations not already known publicly.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 12,801 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Automakers BMW and Daimler slid about half a percent, while Volkswagen was little changed after industry data showed Europe's new car registrations declined 6.6 percent from a year earlier in April, mainly due to the timing of Easter holidays.



Banks were trading mixed after Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private said it had offloaded a 2.4 percent stake in Swiss bank UBS at a loss.



