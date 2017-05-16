Bone Growth Stimulator Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2022: Growing Inclination of Patients Toward Non-Invasive and Minimally Invasive Surgical Treatments - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Bone Growth Stimulator Market - Global Forecasts to 2022" report to their offering.

The global bone growth stimulator market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.41 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The growing inclination of patients towards non-invasive and minimally invasive surgical treatments; increasing geriatric, diabetic, and obese population; and procedural and cost benefits offered by bone stimulation devices in bone fracture treatments are some key factors propelling the growth of this market. However, legal issues against market players and side effects associated with BMP-based orthopedic treatment are the key challenges faced by the majority of the bone growth stimulators manufacturers.

On the basis of product, the global market is segmented into bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenetic protein (BMPs), and platelet-rich plasma (PRP). The PRP segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily owing to the increasing use of PRP in sports injuries and the expansion of its applications (due to a growing number of clinical trials).

On the basis of application, the global bone growth stimulator market is segmented into spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union and nonunion bone fractures, dental and maxillofacial surgeries, and other applications. The spinal fusion surgeries segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2017 to 2022, owing to the growing geriatric population, rising number of spine procedures (and rate of spinal fusion failure), established safety and efficacy of stimulators in fusion surgery, and increasing use of bone growth stimulation products.

On the basis of end user, the global bone growth stimulator market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care, and academic & research institutes and CROs. In 2016, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest of the market. The advantages of bone growth stimulation products over their counterparts are the key factor driving their adoption in this end-user segment.

On the basis of region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, the global bone growth stimulator market was dominated by North America, mainly due to the growing elderly population, significant presence of market players, and increasing incidence of arthritis and sports injuries.



Altis Biologics (Pty) Ltd.

Arthrex, Inc.

Bioventus LLC

DJO Finance LLC

Depuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Ember Therapeutics Inc.

Harvest Technologies (A Terumo BCT Company)

ITO Co., Ltd.

Isto Biologics

Medtronic PLC

Orthofix International N.V.

Regen Lab SA

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

