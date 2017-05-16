Polybutadiene Market Size Worth $5.83 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 4.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global polybutadiene marketis expected to reach USD 5.83 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for synthetic rubber in automobile tire manufacture is expected to boost market growth for polybutadiene.

The high demand for polybutadiene can be attributed to properties such as abrasion resistance, high resilience and cut growth resistance. It is used in combination with other rubbers for the manufacture of tires, industrial products, and consumer products. Tire manufacturing is the major application segment in the market. Manufacturers are also exploring downstream potential as the price of polybutadiene in these applications is more stable.

The demand is high in Asia Pacific owing to the presence of a robust application industry. The presence of companies such as JSR Corporation and Reliance Industries Ltd. is driving market growth in this region.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Polybutadiene Market Analysis By Product (Low Cis, High Cis, High Vinyl, High Trans), By Application (Tire Manufacturing, Polymer Modification, Industrial Rubber Manufacturing), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/polybutadiene-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

High cis derivative is expected to be the fastest growing product segment registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2025 owing to increased demand from tire manufacturing industry

Polymer modification application is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2025 due to increased demand for modified polymers and golf balls

North America accounted for 22.4% of the polybutadiene market in 2016 courtesy presence of major tire manufacturers including Goodyear, Cooper Tires and Pro-line

The demand in Middle East & Africa is expected to witness below average growth rates on account of price volatility as a result of reduced crude oil production

& is expected to witness below average growth rates on account of price volatility as a result of reduced crude oil production Manufacturers have now switched from nickel-butadiene rubber facility to neodymium-rubber facility due to increased demand for high cis derivatives used in the manufacture of high performance tires

In 2014, Trinseo converted its Nickel Butadiene Rubber (Ni-BR) production facility in Schkopau, Germany , to Neodymium Butadiene Rubber (Nd-BR)

Grand View Research has segmented the global polybutadiene market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) High cis polybutadiene Low cis polybutadiene High trans polybutadiene High vinyl polybutadiene

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Tire Manufacturing Polymer Modification Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



