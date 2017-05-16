

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound retreated from recent highs against major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to nearly a 6-week low of 0.8578 against the euro and nearly a 2-week low of 1.2760 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8502 and 1.2861, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the pound dropped to a 4-day low of 1.2865 from an early 6-day high of 1.2957.



The pound edged down to 146.09 against the yen, from an early 5-day high of 147.11.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.87 against the euro, 1.25 against the franc, 1.24 against the greenback and 143.00 against the yen.



