App Builder Appy Pie Announces New Chatbot Feature on its DIY App Building Platform for Small Businesses

LONDON, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie, the leading cloud-based mobile app builder that allows small to medium-sized businesses to easily create mobile apps, announced today the launch of Chatbot feature into its platform, allowing small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to easily integrate chatbot automation into their apps, further enhancing the user experience.

"We are proud to announce that we are the first DIY app platform to offer Chatbot feature," said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO and Founder of Appy Pie. "SMBs rarely have the resources and budget to integrate the latest and greatest technologies, and often at a disadvantage when competing with larger companies that do. With this new feature,a small business app powered by chatbot will improve its efficiency significantly by diverting mundane and easily asked questions to the chatbot. I believe artificial intelligence has the potential to give every worker a virtual assistant."

With easy-to-integrate plugins, users - without having any coding experience or skills and in less than 10 minutes -- can incorporate chatbot feature into their Android and iOS apps. AppyPie's Chatbot feature will allow small businesses to:

More conveniently reach audience.

Answer customers' queries.

Increase lead generation.

Build brand awareness.

Boost sales.

Appy Pie is voted as one of the best mobile app builders by its clients on over 5M apps. With these new features, the DIY app builder allows its users to get acclimated for the future of technology and product experiences. In the age of digital transformation, brands are trying to create the ultimate user experience by blending virtual reality with the real world, which will set them aside from competitors in the future.

About Appy Pie:

Appy Pie is a Trademark of Appy Pie LLC. Appy Pie is a leading Cloud-based mobile apps builder software that allows everyone to create free mobile apps. Appy Pie is a mobile application development software that allows anyone with no technical knowledge to create advanced applications for mobiles and smartphones. There is nothing to download or install, no programming required - just drag and drop.

