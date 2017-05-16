

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German economic confidence continued to improve in May, survey data from the Mannheim-based Centre for European Economic Research/ZEW showed Tuesday.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment rose 1.1 points to 20.6 in May. This was the highest score since August 2015 but below the expected level of 22.0.



The current conditions index climbed 3.8 points to 83.9 points. Taken together, the assessment of the current situation and the economic sentiment show a positive outlook for the German economic growth in the coming six months, ZEW said.



'The latest figures on the gross domestic product confirm that the German economy is in good shape,' ZEW President Achim Wambach, said.



'ZEW indicators have been pointing to this trend for some time. The prospects for the eurozone as a whole are gradually improving, further strengthening the economic environment for German exports,' Wambach added.



The economic confidence index for the euro area rose notably by 8.8 points to 35.1. At the same time, the indicator for the current economic situation advanced 6.8 points to 18.3 points.



