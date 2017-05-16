Helsinki, Finland, 2017-05-16 12:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ixonos Plc Stock Exchange Release 16 May 2017 at 13:00



IXONOS NEW CFO





Pekka Pylkäs has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer and member of the management group in Ixonos starting May 16th 2017.



Pekka Pylkäs also remains in the Board of Directors of Ixonos and is therefore not independent of the company.



Kristiina Simola, Ixonos CFO, has decided to continue her career outside of the company and



her employment with Ixonos will end at mid-August 2017.





For more information, please contact:



Ixonos Plc



CEO Sami Paihonen, tel. +358 50 502 1111, sami.paihonen@ixonos.com







Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=631638