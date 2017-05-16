The horizontal single-axis trackers from NCLAVE will be installed at the Clare Solar Farm in Australia.

Currently under construction, the Clare Solar Farm project close to Ayr in Queensland, Australia, will receive horizontal single-axis trackers from NCLAVE.

It is the horizontal single-axis SP1000 tracker that are being supplied, which in addition to the component's reliability and efficiency, also incorporate the exclusive patented spherical bearing that is resistant to solar degradation ...

