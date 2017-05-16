Tasca Resources Ltd.: Tasca Announces Change of Director and Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / Tasca Resources Ltd. ("Tasca", "TAC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture symbol: TAC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alexander Helmel as CFO, director and audit committee member filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Jeff Varah as CFO, director and audit committee member. The Company would very much like to thank Mr. Varah for his service to the Company for the past several years and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

Mr. Helmel has served as CFO and director of several junior mining and early stage venture companies within the Canadian Capital Markets including Fandom Sports Media Corp., Lateral Gold Corp., and Windfire Capital Corp. Mr. Helmel focuses on corporate governance, private to public market transitions, the development of senior management teams, and corporate growth strategies.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at http://tascaresources.com/

