

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares fell in cautious trade on Tuesday as the euro climbed back above $1.10 to hit a six-month high and London copper prices slipped on concerns over slowing economic growth in China.



The dollar nursed deep losses after The Washington Post reported that U.S. President Donald Trump revealed 'highly classified information' about a planned Islamic State Operation to two top Russian officials last week, with lawmakers calling the alleged disclosures 'inexcusable' and 'deeply disturbing.'



However, U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster denied the accuracy of published reports, saying the conversation covered only a range of common threats and did not include operations not already known publicly.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 21 points or 0.38 percent at 5,396 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent the previous day.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were trading mixed after U.S. government debt prices moved lower on political worries.



Automaker Renault was losing 1 percent and Peugeot was declining 0.7 percent after industry data showed Europe's new car registrations declined 6.6 percent from a year earlier in April, mainly due to the timing of Easter holidays.



In economic releases, the French economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in 2016, data published by the statistical office Insee showed. GDP grew 1.2 percent in 2016 versus revised 1.1 percent expansion in 2015.



Another report showed that French consumer price inflation climbed an annual 1.2 percent in April, just above the 1.1 percent rise in March. That was in line with the flash data published on April 28.



Eurostat data showed that Eurozone GDP climbed 0.5 percent sequentially in the first quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the fourth quarter last year.



The euro area trade surplus increased to hit a 3-month high of 23.1 billion euros in March from 18.8 billion euros in February, as exports rose and imports fell.



