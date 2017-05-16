TIGA's Guide Through the Funding Labyrinth for Games Developers

LONDON, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TIGA, the network for games developers and digital publishers, has published a new report to help games developers through the labyrinth of different funding options available for games businesses. The report, Sources of Finance for UK Games Companies, has been prepared and written by Games Investor Consulting (GIC) in conjunction with TIGA.

The report details and assesses all the third-party funding options available to UK games companies. Since these vary so widely, we have broken the funding options down into ten different categories:

Equity investment from individual investors Equity investment from an investment fund Equity investment from corporate venture capital funds Equity investment and grant funding from accelerators Debt from a financial institution Reward, donation, equity and debt-based crowd funding Trade partner commissions and advances Project finance schemes Government and NGO business funding Tax rebate schemes

Each of the third party sources of funding and rebate schemes profiles:

What each funding source comprises

How it works

What funders are looking for

A list of key funder examples, links and other resources

An assessment of the practical accessibility of the funding for UK games companies

Dr. Richard Wilson, TIGA CEO, said:

"Access to finance is the most persistent challenge facing UK games developers and digital publishers. TIGA aims to help developers overcome this challenge in two ways: firstly, by engaging with governments and parliaments to create an environment that is favourable to the growth of our industry; secondly, by providing best practice information and advice to our studios. Our report provides a detailed, comprehensive and illuminating guide through the labyrinth of different funding options available for businesses in our industry. We hope the guide will help developers to access suitable sources of finance and grow their businesses."

The full report is available for free for TIGA members and a summary of the report is available for free for non-members. Please contact Suzi Stephenson for a copy: suzi@tiga.org

