LEBANON, NH and BARCELONA, SPAIN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Appcast, the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology, today announced the launch of Appcast Inventory, a supply-side platform (SSP) that allows job sites to optimize their performance advertising inventory for more revenue and a better job seeker experience.

Using sophisticated analytics, Appcast Inventory allows job sites that utilize multiple sources of job ad 'backfill' to find the optimal ads for each job seeker they engage based on candidate experience, mobile enablement, and effective revenue yield. Specifically, this solution allows job site users to:

Combine thousands of unique feeds from employer career sites, applicant tracking systems and other job posts into a single, normalized feed for ingestion into a job search or distribution engine.

Monitor for quality control issues or large swings in job feed content from key partners.

Support job ad activity across global markets.

De-dupe jobs and create a single "winning" copy based on preference for revenue, job seeker experience, mobile enablement, or overall partner relationship.

Increase cost-per-click (CPC) bids for competitive jobs, industries, and companies by providing advertisers with real-time marketplace pricing.

Learn which advertisers are bidding above or below market rates.

"With Appcast Inventory, job sites can dramatically increase the efficiency of their marketplace -- driving a significant bottom line improvement in their business. They also can finally answer important questions like 'What do I need to bid to get visibility for my key customer on your site?' or 'Which partners are sending me jobs from a customer that we have a direct relationship with?'" said Tom Chevalier, Appcast's vice president of Product. "This solution further empowers our customers to maximize their value of their advertising inventory."

Inventory is the latest innovation from Appcast. The company recently launched Appcast Brand, which uses retargeting and audience extension models to help organizations reach candidates, and expanded capabilities for its Clickcast solution that enables programmatic job ad optimization on Craigslist as well as slot ad management on sites such as LinkedIn.

Appcast will appear at the RecTech 2017 Conference in Barcelona, with Chevalier presenting "International Working Group Declaration on Transparency in Traffic Reporting" on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. CEST.

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how more than 600 leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.

