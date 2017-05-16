Referring to the bulletin from Agromino A/S's annual general meeting, held on April 20 2017, and to Agromino A/S's press release published today, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 19, 2017. The order book will not change.



Please note that there is an extended settlement schedule for transactions performed on May 19 (T+3).



Short name: AGRO Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 Current ISIN: DK0060083566 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 18, 2017 New ISIN code: DK0060823516 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 19, 2017



For further information about the split, please contact Agromino A/S and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.,