CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Result of AGM

Charles Taylor plc (the "Company")
Results of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
At the Company's AGM held earlier today, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM and put to the AGM were duly passed. The resolutions before the meeting were passed on a show of hands.
The following proxy votes had been received by the Company in respect of the resolutions:
|Resolution Description:
|Votes For
|Votes Discretionary
|Votes Against
|Votes Withheld
|1. To receive the Reports and Accounts
|46,293,676
|39,469
|1,303
|0
|2. To approve the Remuneration Report
|44,473,989
|39,469
|1,791,115
|29,874
|3. To approve the Remuneration Policy
|42,960,366
|39,469
|3,275,839
|59,190
|4. To declare a final dividend of 7.35p
|46,299,060
|35,805
|0
|0
|5. To re-elect Edward Creasy
|46,285,533
|39,469
|0
|9,863
|6. To re-elect Damian Ely
|46,274,457
|39,469
|12,379
|8,560
|7. To re-elect Barnabas Hurst-Bannister
|46,269,898
|39,469
|15,635
|9,863
|8. To re-elect Mark Keogh
|46,254,850
|40,402
|10,898
|28,715
|9. To re-elect David Marock
|46,283,835
|39,469
|3,001
|8,560
|10. To re-elect Gill Rider
|46,149,483
|87,116
|69,551
|28,715
|11. To elect Paul Hewitt
|46,255,783
|39,469
|10,898
|28,715
|12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor
|46,284,133
|39,469
|9,200
|2,063
|13. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the Auditor's remuneration
|46,266,041
|39,469
|9,200
|20,155
|14. To approve the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan
|44,721,067
|39,469
|1,512,464
|61,865
|15. To approve the Charles Taylor Share Incentive Plan
|46,199,624
|39,469
|32,467
|63,305
|16. To extend the life of the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme.
|46,232,948
|35,805
|12,922
|53,190
|17.To approve political donations
|42,227,752
|35,805
|4,012,520
|58,788
|18. To approve the Directors' Authority to Allot Shares
|46,241,568
|39,469
|20,998
|32,830
|19. To approve the Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights on Allotment
|46,217,677
|39,469
|46,889
|30,830
|20. To approve the Additional Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights on Allotment
|46,249,550
|40,402
|15,198
|29,715
|21. To approve the authority to Purchase Own Shares
|46,261,516
|39,469
|22,462
|11,418
|22. To approve the Notice of General Meetings at 14 days' notice
|46,012,021
|39,469
|281,511
|1,863
|23. To authorise the directors to offer a Scrip dividend alternative
|46,237,645
|39,469
|24,959
|32,792
A copy of the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
The full text of all the resolutions passed at the AGM can also be obtained from the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website at www.ctplc.com.
For more information, please contact:
Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206
Gerry Absalom - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 2317
Charles Taylor plc
16 May 2017
Notes to editors
About Charles Taylor
Charles Taylor plc is a leading provider of professional services to clients across the global insurance market. The Group has been providing services since 1884 and today employs over 1,300 staff in 69 offices spread across 28 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The Group offers services, principally on a fee-based model and operates through three businesses - Management, Adjusting and Insurance Support Services. Charles Taylor also owns insurers, creating value through select acquisitions and operational efficiency.
Further information is available at www.ctplc.com.