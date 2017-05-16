CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Result of AGM

Charles Taylor plc (the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

At the Company's AGM held earlier today, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM and put to the AGM were duly passed. The resolutions before the meeting were passed on a show of hands.

The following proxy votes had been received by the Company in respect of the resolutions:

Resolution Description: Votes For Votes Discretionary Votes Against Votes Withheld 1. To receive the Reports and Accounts 46,293,676 39,469 1,303 0 2. To approve the Remuneration Report 44,473,989 39,469 1,791,115 29,874 3. To approve the Remuneration Policy 42,960,366 39,469 3,275,839 59,190 4. To declare a final dividend of 7.35p 46,299,060 35,805 0 0 5. To re-elect Edward Creasy 46,285,533 39,469 0 9,863 6. To re-elect Damian Ely 46,274,457 39,469 12,379 8,560 7. To re-elect Barnabas Hurst-Bannister 46,269,898 39,469 15,635 9,863 8. To re-elect Mark Keogh 46,254,850 40,402 10,898 28,715 9. To re-elect David Marock 46,283,835 39,469 3,001 8,560 10. To re-elect Gill Rider 46,149,483 87,116 69,551 28,715 11. To elect Paul Hewitt 46,255,783 39,469 10,898 28,715 12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor 46,284,133 39,469 9,200 2,063 13. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the Auditor's remuneration 46,266,041 39,469 9,200 20,155 14. To approve the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan 44,721,067 39,469 1,512,464 61,865 15. To approve the Charles Taylor Share Incentive Plan 46,199,624 39,469 32,467 63,305 16. To extend the life of the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme. 46,232,948 35,805 12,922 53,190 17.To approve political donations 42,227,752 35,805 4,012,520 58,788 18. To approve the Directors' Authority to Allot Shares 46,241,568 39,469 20,998 32,830 19. To approve the Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights on Allotment 46,217,677 39,469 46,889 30,830 20. To approve the Additional Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights on Allotment 46,249,550 40,402 15,198 29,715 21. To approve the authority to Purchase Own Shares 46,261,516 39,469 22,462 11,418 22. To approve the Notice of General Meetings at 14 days' notice 46,012,021 39,469 281,511 1,863 23. To authorise the directors to offer a Scrip dividend alternative 46,237,645 39,469 24,959 32,792



A copy of the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The full text of all the resolutions passed at the AGM can also be obtained from the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website at www.ctplc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Gerry Absalom - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 2317

Charles Taylor plc

16 May 2017

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor plc is a leading provider of professional services to clients across the global insurance market. The Group has been providing services since 1884 and today employs over 1,300 staff in 69 offices spread across 28 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Group offers services, principally on a fee-based model and operates through three businesses - Management, Adjusting and Insurance Support Services. Charles Taylor also owns insurers, creating value through select acquisitions and operational efficiency.

Further information is available at www.ctplc.com.