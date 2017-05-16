sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.05.2017 | 12:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Result of AGM

Charles Taylor plc (the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

At the Company's AGM held earlier today, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM and put to the AGM were duly passed. The resolutions before the meeting were passed on a show of hands.

The following proxy votes had been received by the Company in respect of the resolutions:

Resolution Description:Votes ForVotes DiscretionaryVotes AgainstVotes Withheld
1. To receive the Reports and Accounts46,293,67639,4691,3030
2. To approve the Remuneration Report44,473,98939,4691,791,11529,874
3. To approve the Remuneration Policy42,960,36639,4693,275,83959,190
4. To declare a final dividend of 7.35p46,299,06035,80500
5. To re-elect Edward Creasy46,285,53339,46909,863
6. To re-elect Damian Ely46,274,45739,46912,3798,560
7. To re-elect Barnabas Hurst-Bannister46,269,89839,46915,6359,863
8. To re-elect Mark Keogh46,254,85040,40210,89828,715
9. To re-elect David Marock46,283,83539,4693,0018,560
10. To re-elect Gill Rider46,149,48387,11669,55128,715
11. To elect Paul Hewitt46,255,78339,46910,89828,715
12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor46,284,13339,4699,2002,063
13. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the Auditor's remuneration46,266,04139,4699,20020,155
14. To approve the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan44,721,06739,4691,512,46461,865
15. To approve the Charles Taylor Share Incentive Plan46,199,62439,46932,46763,305
16. To extend the life of the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme.46,232,94835,80512,92253,190
17.To approve political donations42,227,75235,8054,012,52058,788
18. To approve the Directors' Authority to Allot Shares46,241,56839,46920,99832,830
19. To approve the Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights on Allotment46,217,67739,46946,88930,830
20. To approve the Additional Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights on Allotment46,249,55040,40215,19829,715
21. To approve the authority to Purchase Own Shares46,261,51639,46922,46211,418
22. To approve the Notice of General Meetings at 14 days' notice46,012,02139,469281,5111,863
23. To authorise the directors to offer a Scrip dividend alternative46,237,64539,46924,95932,792

A copy of the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The full text of all the resolutions passed at the AGM can also be obtained from the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website at www.ctplc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Gerry Absalom - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 2317

Charles Taylor plc

16 May 2017

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor plc is a leading provider of professional services to clients across the global insurance market. The Group has been providing services since 1884 and today employs over 1,300 staff in 69 offices spread across 28 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Group offers services, principally on a fee-based model and operates through three businesses - Management, Adjusting and Insurance Support Services. Charles Taylor also owns insurers, creating value through select acquisitions and operational efficiency.

Further information is available at www.ctplc.com.


© 2017 PR Newswire