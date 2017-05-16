Research and Markets - Global Natural Food Colors (Curcumin, Carotenoids, Anthocyanin, Carmine, Chlorophyllin) Market Estimates and Trend Analysis 2014 - 2025

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Natural Food Colors Market Estimates & Trend Analysis By Product (Curcumin, Carotenoids, Anthocyanin, Carmine, Chlorophyllin), By Application And Segment Forecasts 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global natural food colors market size is expected to reach USD 2.50 billion by 2025

Growing concerns regarding the health hazards associated with synthetic and natural identical colors is expected to drive the demand for the product over the next nine years.

The market is expected to grow on account of increasing penetration of the product in key application industries including beverages, and bakery & confectionery. In addition, the industry is expected to benefit from the stringent regulations passed for the synthetic colors leading to an increasing substitution.

High dependence on raw materials such as fruits, vegetables, and spices, coupled with substantial price fluctuations of the aforementioned products is expected to act as a major deterrent for the market growth. However, the rise in investments in research and development, to increase the production efficiency is expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

The industry is characterized by the presence of a large number of high volume manufacturers, with a majority of them integrated across product manufacturing to distribution stages of the value chain. In addition, the companies are involved in product distribution primarily through direct distribution as well as third party distribution channels in a bid to expand their market presence.

Further key findings from the report suggest:



The use of the product in beverages accounted for over 27% of the global volume in 2015, on account of rising demand for nutritional beverages such as fruit juices, sports drinks, carbonated soft drinks, and alcoholic drinks.

Anthocyanin is expected to exhibit the highest growth, growing at a CAGR of over 7% from 2016 to 2025 on account of high substitution rate of the synthetic blues due to various health hazards associated

The industry in Asia Pacific is expected to account for over 29% of the revenue market share by 2025, driven by the rapid development of food & beverage industry in the region. Growing demand for the product in developing economies of the region is likely to propel demand

Major players in the industry operate their business through an extensive product portfolio with a number of manufacturing and distribution facilities spread across the globe. In addition, the companies are involved in the development of advanced products with high stability in a bid to improve the share and increase the revenues

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology and Scope

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation& scope

3.2 Natural food colors - Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Manufacturing process

3.4 Natural colors substituting artificial colors

3.5 Carmine: Future trends

3.5.1 Key trends in the application of carmine in food & beverage industries

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Health benefits associated with natural food colors

3.6.1.2 Stringent regulations with respect to the use of synthetic colors in consumables

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 High price of colors

3.7 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.8 Natural Food Colors Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.9 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.10 Product-Application Overview

3.11 Natural Food Color Products: Bottom Up Calculation

4 Natural Food Colors Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Natural Food Colors market: Product movement analysis

4.2 Curcumin

4.3 Carotenoids

4.4 Anthocyanin

4.5 Carmine

4.6 Copper chlorophyllin

4.7 Others

5 Natural Food Colors Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Natural food colors market: Application movement analysis

5.1.1 Bakery & Confectionery

5.1.2 Beverages

5.1.3 Dairy & Frozen Products

5.1.4 Meat Products

5.1.5 Oil & fat

5.1.6 Fruits & vegetables

5.1.7 Food

6 Natural Food Colors Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product & Application

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Company Profiles



Chr. Hansen A/S

Naturex

BASF SE

FMC Corporation

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company

Allied Biotech Corporation

Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd.

Diana Naturals

DDW The Colour House

Kalsec Inc.

Doehler GmbH

San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc.

Synthite Industries Ltd.

