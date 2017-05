BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) announced the company is currently working on measures for the further structural development of its business sectors Healthcare, Life Science and Performance Materials. The company said a transfer of the relevant business sectors to subsidiaries is also envisaged.



The implementation would require the approval of Merck KGaA's shareholder meeting. The company intends a potential implementation for fiscal 2018.



