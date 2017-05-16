

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $2.01 billion, or $1.67 per share. This was higher than $1.80 billion, or $1.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $23.89 billion. This was up from $22.76 billion last year.



The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.01 Bln. vs. $1.80 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.7% -EPS (Q1): $1.67 vs. $1.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q1): $23.89 Bln vs. $22.76 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.15



