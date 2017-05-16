

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch economic growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in the three months ended March, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 0.6 percent climb in the fourth quarter. Economists had expected the growth to moderate to 0.5 percent.



In the third quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 0.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, the economic growth quickened to 3.4 percent in the March quarter from 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter. Moreover, it was the highest growth since 2008.



The annual growth was mainly driven by higher exports, investment and consumption, the agency reported.



