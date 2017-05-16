Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to resume the trading in following products issued by Nordea Bank AB.



Name: ISIN: ---------------------------------- BEAR LUPE X1 NORDNET SE0009860190 ---------------------------------- BEAR LUPE X3 NORDNET SE0009860208 ---------------------------------- BULL LUPE X3 NORDNET SE0009859648 ----------------------------------



Please note that the order books have been flushed.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00