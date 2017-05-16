

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) announced the commencement of a modified Dutch auction self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to $3 billion of shares of its common stock at prices equal to the 'Alibaba VWAP', multiplied by the multiples specified by tendering stockholders not greater than 0.420 nor less than 0.370, provided that in no event will the purchase price be less than $37.00 per share, less applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The 'Alibaba VWAP' means the daily volume-weighted average price for an ADS of Alibaba Group Holding Limited, on the NYSE, on the second trading day prior to the expiration date.



Yahoo! said the purpose of the tender offer is to provide liquidity to a potentially significant number of stockholders that will be forced to sell their shares at or prior to the closing of the pending sale of Yahoo's operating business to Verizon Communications Inc. as a result of the fact that, upon completion of the sale transaction, the company will be required to register as a closed-end investment company under the Investment Company of 1940 and its shares are expected to be removed from the S&P 500 and other indices. The tender offer also enables the company to potentially return a significant amount of cash to its stockholders by repurchasing shares. The company believes that the tender offer provides a mechanism for completing a sizable repurchase of its shares more rapidly than would be possible through open market purchases.



The tender offer will expire on June 13, 2017. The company's directors and executive officers have informed the company of their intention not to tender any shares in the tender offer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX