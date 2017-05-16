ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN) ("BrainChip" or "the Company"), a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications, is pleased to announce that Louis DiNardo, Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Beachler, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, will be participating in the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational investor conference. The conference will be held June 6 through 7, 2017 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Messrs. DiNardo and Beachler will provide an overview of the Company and will discuss its competitive position and future prospects, highlighting the significant progress BrainChip has made with regard to further commercialization and revenue growth. Over the past year, the Company has developed a solid strategic plan; and has made important practical advances with regard to market selection, product definition, and technology development, putting BrainChip in an excellent position for growth in 2017.

BrainChip's presentation will be held Wednesday June 7 at 1:00 p.m. PT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://www.brainchipinc.com/news-media/presentations or by directly accessing the following URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro12/brn. This webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

Management will be available during the day on June 7 for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro (LDM) was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is a leading provider of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company has developed a revolutionary new Spiking Neural Adaptive Processor (SNAP) technology that can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The technology, which is proprietary, is fast, completely digital, and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in Civil Surveillance, Gaming, Facial Recognition and Visual Inspection systems. www.brainchipinc.com.

Company Contact:

Robert Beachler

Email Contact

+1 (949) 330-6750



Investor Contact:

Laura Guerrant-Oiye

Principal

Guerrant Associates

Email Contact

+1 (808) 960-2642



