Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sweden Proton Therapy Market (Actual Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.

Proton Therapy is one of the most technologically advanced treatments for cancer. Unfortunately, the access to proton therapy is limited for a vast population, owing to a low number of proton therapy centers. There are only two operational proton therapy center in Sweden. With an increasing incidence of cancer, there is a definite need for novel, cutting edge, treatment methods, such as, Proton Therapy.

This report has been analyzed from 4 View Points:

Actual and Potential Proton Therapy Market (2008 2022)

Actual and Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Treatment (2008 2022)

List of Proton Therapy Centers

Proton Therapy Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Sweden Proton Therapy Market Analysis

3. Sweden List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated

4. Sweden Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

5. Current Radiation Therapies

6. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

7. Proton Therapy Driving Factors

8. Proton Therapy Challenges

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m88j95/sweden_proton

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170516005833/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmacology