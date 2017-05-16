Marketing Automation Software Market Size Worth $7.63 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global marketing automation software marketis expected to reach USD 7.63 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Marketing automation software help organizations in automating repetitive and monotonous tasks, such as emails, social media, and other website functions, to save time, costs, and efforts. The technology is helpful in generating quality leads and successfully implementing marketing campaigns. It aids a marketing team in optimal usage of time and channelize its effort in working on multiple online sources.

The email marketing segment accounted for the largest market share, in the solution category, in 2015. However, the reporting & analytics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.3% over the forecasted period. The technology is expected to be applied in discrete manufacturing and grow at an estimated CAGR of 11.8% from 2016 to 2025.

The manufacturing industry is benefitting from marketing automation solutions, as they help in aligning office processes (both front and back) with an ERP or CRM. North America dominated the overall market and accounted for 54% of the total market revenue in 2015, owing to the presence of a large number of leading players.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Marketing Automation Software Market Analysis By Solution (Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Inbound Marketing, Mobile Applications, Lead Management, Reporting & Analytics, Social Media Marketing), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/marketing-automation-software-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The email marketing segment accounted for 30% of the total market share in the year 2015

In 2015, cloud deployment was the most preferred way for deploying the technology and the segment is predicted to maintain its dominance over the next nine years.

The telecom & IT segment accounted for 23% of the total market revenue in 2015

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period, owing to the presence of emerging economies, such as India and China , which possess a large customer base. The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2016 to 2025.

The prominent players in the market are Act-On Software, Inc., Adobe systems, Inc., HubSpot, Inc., IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., and Oracle, among others

A large number of vendors are acquiring other players to consolidate their market share and expand their existing portfolio

Grand View Research has segmented the global marketing automation software market based on solutions, enterprise sizes, deployment, applications, and regions:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Campaign Management Email Marketing Inbound Marketing Mobile Applications Lead Management Reporting & Analytics Social Media Marketing Others

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Large Enterprises SME

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) On-premise Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) BFSI Retail Healthcare Telecom & IT Discrete Manufacturing Government & Education Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



