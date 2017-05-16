sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 16.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,941 Euro		+0,171
+9,66 %
WKN: A2DM12 ISIN: CA86277F8468 Ticker-Symbol: 8TSA 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRATEGIC OIL & GAS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRATEGIC OIL & GAS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRATEGIC OIL & GAS LTD
STRATEGIC OIL & GAS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STRATEGIC OIL & GAS LTD1,941+9,66 %