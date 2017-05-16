

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares bucked the weak trend across Europe to edge higher on Tuesday despite mixed earnings and the latest inflation data showing that U.K. inflation rose to the highest level since 2013 last month, largely due to higher air fares in April. The pound has taken a pummeling after the release of inflation data.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 43 points or 0.58 percent at a record high of 7,497 in late opening deals after gaining 0.3 percent on Monday.



Vodafone shares rallied 4 percent after the mobile phone giant raised its guidance for underlying profit growth.



Energy major Tullow Oil gained over 1 percent and BP Plc added 0.7 percent as crude oil prices rose for a fifth day.



EasyJet shares fell nearly 5 percent after the budget carrier reported a larger loss for the first half, hit by foreign exchange headwinds and this year's late Easter.



Premier Foods lost over 1 percent. The food manufacturer posted a fall in full-year profits, citing tough trading conditions.



BTG shares fell as much as 9 percent after the biotech firm reported lower annual pretax profit.



In economic releases, U.K. consumer price inflation rose more-than-expected to 2.7 percent in April from 2.3 percent in March, official data showed. Economists had forecast inflation to rise to 2.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.5 percent, faster than the expected 0.4 percent.



