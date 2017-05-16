Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Germany Proton Therapy Market (Actual Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.

Germany is the largest market for proton therapy in the European region. Currently, six proton therapy centers are operational in Germany. Still, industry experts believe that players will miss out on a majority of cancer patients who can benefit with proton therapy, overlooking a huge potential market. Germany represents a huge untapped market opportunity for proton therapy. The number of patients treated with proton therapy in Germany is very low whereas; the potential candidates for proton therapy are huge.

This report has been analyzed from 4 View Points:

Actual and Potential Proton Therapy Market (2009 2022)

Actual and Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Treatment (2009 2022)

List of Proton Therapy Centers

Proton Therapy Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Germany Proton Therapy Market Analysis

3. Germany List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated

4. Germany Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

5. Current Radiation Therapies

6. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

7. Proton Therapy Driving Factors

8. Proton Therapy Challenges

