ELISA STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 MAY 2017 AT 1:30 PM



Elisa's Annual General Meeting held on 6 April 2017 decided that Yomi Plc owners' right to have Elisa Corporation's shares as merger consideration and rights based on the shares forfeit on 6 April 2017. On the basis on this, a total of 215,000 Elisa shares have been transferred from common account to Elisa's treasury shares.



After the transfer Elisa has 7,796,803 treasury shares. Elisa's total number of shares is 167,335,073.



