Aktia Bank plc Stock Exchange Release 16/05/2017 at 1.30 pm



Aktia Bank plc has on 5 April, supported by a decision taken by the company's Board of Directors, divested 7,037 Aktia series A shares held by the company to the company's 26 members of the Board of Supervisors as payment of 40 % of the annual remuneration 2017 for members of the Board of Supervisors in the form of Aktia A shares.



Following this divestment, the company's holding of own shares amounts to:



Series A 52,440 ---------------- Series R 6,658 ----------------



The Annual General Meeting of Aktia Bank plc on 5 April 2017 authorised the Board of Directors to decide on divestment of own shares e.g. for implementation of the company's incentive scheme and remuneration of members of the company's administrative bodies.



AKTIA BANK PLC



For more information, please contact Mia Bengts, Head of HR, Communications & Legal, tel. +358 10 247 6348



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd mass media



www.aktia.comi



Aktia provides a broad range of products within banking, insurance and real estate agency. Aktia operates mainly in coastal areas and inland growth areas. Aktia has about 380,000 customers who are served by approximately 1,000 employees at approximately 45 branch offices and via Internet and telephone services. Aktia's shares are listed on the list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information about Aktia see www.aktia.com.