Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Italy Proton Therapy Market (Actual Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.

The proton therapy market in Italy is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during the period 2017 2022. In Italy, there are 3 proton beam therapy centers, which considerably boosts their capacity to treat a greater number of patients. The treatment of the first local patients with proton beams was administered in 2002 at Catania's INFN-LNS. Surging incidence rates of cancer patients in Italy, and technological advances are expected to give a boost to the domestic proton therapy marketplace.

This report has been analyzed from 4 View Points:

Actual and Potential Proton Therapy Market (2009 2022)

Actual and Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Treatment (2009 2022)

List of Proton Therapy Centers

Proton Therapy Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Italy Proton Therapy Market Analysis

3. Italy List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated

4. Italy Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

5. Current Radiation Therapies

6. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

7. Proton Therapy Driving Factors

8. Proton Therapy Challenges

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lrsdv2/italy_proton

