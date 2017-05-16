LEBANON, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 --



WHO:

Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast, the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology, with Matt Singer, vice president of Marketing at Jobvite

WHAT:

Will present the webinar, "4 Recruitment Benchmarks to Measure ROI."

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. CDT / 12:00 p.m. MDT / 11:00 a.m. PDT)

WHERE:

Registration can be accessed at: http://web.jobvite.com/Q217_Webinar_Appcast_RecruitmentBenchmarks_LPN.html.

DETAILS:

When it comes to measuring the success of an organization's recruiting efforts, return on investment is a critical factor. However, identifying which data accounts for ROI isn't always clear. During this webinar, Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast will join Matt Singer, vice president of Marketing at Jobvite to discuss the top recruiting metrics. Sharing real-life insights, Forman and Singer will consider the key benchmarks and metrics that leading employers leverage. In addition, session attendees will learn how to develop a data-driven talent acquisition program, including how to seamlessly track benchmark data between job advertising partners and applicant tracking systems.

Recruiters, hiring managers and HR professionals interested in learning more about the recruiting metrics that best support their efforts are encouraged to attend this webinar. Additional information, including registration details, can be accessed at: http://web.jobvite.com/Q217_Webinar_Appcast_RecruitmentBenchmarks_LPN.html.

Attendees of the webinar are also eligible to receive SHRM certification credit.

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how more than 600 leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.