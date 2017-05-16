HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, today announced that Jeff Carey has joined the company as vice president of International Sales & Strategic Partnerships. Prior to this, Carey held several key positions at high-technology companies including IBM Smarter Workforce and Kenexa.

"Jeff is a phenomenal addition to the Phenom People leadership team. His deep business development experience coupled with a track record of success in building high-performance teams is invaluable as we continue on our path of rapid growth," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO at Phenom People. "Jeff's knowledge and experience will be a key asset as we expand across Europe."

Carey brings more than a decade of business development and management experience to his role at Phenom People. During his time at IBM and Kenexa, Carey built high-performance sales teams to successfully tackle territories spanning across the United States, Canada and Europe. A top performer, Carey received numerous sales and leadership awards over the years, including the 2015 IBM Analytics Exemplary People Manager Award.

"With a growing base of high-profile clients, new product releases, and expansion to Europe, Phenom People is well-positioned for continued growth and success in 2017 and beyond," said Carey. "It's an exciting time to join the team."

